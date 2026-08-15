Transfer Tetris! The complex puzzle Napoli must solve to sign Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Napoli are actively pursuing a summer transfer for Arsenal striker Jesus, but the Serie A side must first navigate a complex puzzle in the market, as per TuttoMercatoweb. The Italian giants have identified the 29-year-old as the ideal addition to their attacking ranks. To finalise the arrival of the Brazilian international, the club have been forced to execute a strategic 'transfer Tetris' to balance their heavily populated squad.

Club executives know that clearing space is absolutely essential. With manager Massimiliano Allegri looking to radically reshape his tactical options ahead of the new campaign, Jesus has firmly emerged as a primary target for the Partenopei.