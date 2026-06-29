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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Gabriel Jesus hints at Serie A transfer amid Juventus & AC Milan links as Arsenal star admits he didn't 'deserve' Brazil World Cup call-up

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Arsenal
G. Jesus
AC Milan
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Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has openly fuelled intense speculation linking him with a summer move to Juventus and AC Milan, confessing to a childhood dream of playing in Italy. Breaking his silence after being dropped by Brazil for the World Cup, the 29-year-old delivered a remarkably honest assessment of his campaign, admitting he fully agreed with Carlo Ancelotti's decision.

  • Striker leaves door open for Italian heavyweights

    Jesus has significantly unsettled his north London future by dropping a series of concrete hints regarding a potential summer transfer to Serie A. With both Juventus and AC Milan actively conducting internal feasibility studies over a market proposal, the Brazilian international has publicly opened the door to a fresh challenge in Italy.

    “I grew up watching Serie A and dreamed of playing in Italy,” Jesus candidly revealed during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Scoring two goals at San Siro against Inter was like making that dream come true. I don’t know my future; I’m working now, and we’ll see what happens with Arsenal.”


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    Brutal honesty guides assessment of World Cup omission

    The highly publicised links arrive at a crossroads for the 29-year-old attacker, whose limited role under Mikel Arteta cost him a coveted spot at the ongoing World Cup. Despite missing out on selection for the tournament, Jesus refuses to harbour any internal resentment toward Brazil's head coach, Ancelotti.

    "I don’t think I was even that close to getting into the team,” the Arsenal striker honestly confessed when pressed on his international displacement. “There have been other players called up many times in the last year and then cut anyway. If you ask me, did you deserve to be on the list? I say no.”

  • Late-season goal drought sealed selection fate

    Jesus provided additional tactical context regarding his direct communications with the legendary Italian manager, detailing exactly where his international campaign lost momentum. Despite starting the calendar year strongly, a drastic drop in competitive minutes at the Emirates Stadium ultimately destroyed his physical rhythm.

    “We spoke in January, when I was scoring goals,” the former Manchester City attacker added. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have any minutes at the end of the season, and, to be honest, that’s why I didn’t deserve to be at the World Cup. I understand these situations completely. Everyone has to respect Ancelotti; he is the most successful manager."

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    Jesus close to Premier League record

    A summer move to Serie A would shatter Jesus' ambitions of chasing down Roberto Firmino's scoring milestone. The Brazilian forward is currently just four goals away from becoming the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in Premier League history – a record held by the former Liverpool star with 82 goals.

    Leaving England now for Italy would mean forfeiting the perfect platform to surpass his compatriot and cement his legacy as one of the division's greatest South American exports.