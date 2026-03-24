Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-GALATASARAYAFP
Moataz Elgammal

'That was no fun' - Noa Lang says he's 'still suffering' from brutal thumb injury after colliding with advertising board Liverpool loss

N. Lang
Galatasaray
Super Lig
Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Liverpool
Champions League

Galatasaray winger Noa Lang has spoken out about the horrific thumb injury he suffered during his team's 4-0 Champions League exit against Liverpool at Anfield. The Dutchman required immediate double surgery after his finger was partially severed by an advertising hoarding. Despite the severe pain and an ongoing UEFA investigation, the attacker remains hopeful of making a quick return.

  • A terrifying moment at Anfield

    The horrific incident unfolded during the second half of Galatasaray's 4-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool, when Lang caught his hand on pitchside infrastructure behind Alisson's goal. The winger suffered a partially severed digit and was immediately stretchered off to a local hospital for the first of two emergency operations. The severity of the cut has prompted UEFA to launch a formal investigation into the safety of the advertising boards. It was a disastrous evening for the Turkish side, as striker Victor Osimhen also suffered a fractured right forearm following an aerial collision with Ibrahima Konate as they surrendered a 1-0 lead from the first half to crash out of the competition.

    • Advertisement
  • Galatasaray A.S. v Juventus - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport

    Speaking out on the ordeal

    Speaking to Dutch newspaper AD, Lang detailed the harrowing ordeal and his ongoing daily struggles. "I have my thumb still, it's still attached and according to the doctor it's going to survive," he explained. "I got my thumb caught behind the advertising board on a very sharp fence. There was a very deep cut. That was no fun. Not even to see that with your own thumb."

    He added: "I have been operated on twice in the meantime, the first time in the night after the accident in England. I've been well looked after, the operations also went well, but I'm still suffering from it. It's also not handy with very normal things: I'm right-handed, so on the toilet that's not ideal. No, playing PlayStation isn't really possible either, but luckily you play football with your feet. Moreover, I am being helped well with everything."

  • Shared misery and stadium defence

    Despite their shared misery, the two Galatasaray attackers managed to find some humour in the situation, posting a screenshot of an Instagram video call showing off their respective bandaged limbs.

    Following the match, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk offered his support to his compatriot while defending the stadium's infrastructure. "It's a very big accident but it's nothing to do with the stadium, it's just an accident," Van Dijk said. "I spoke to him, hopefully he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible because we need him if he's coming to the national team next week."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Noa LangGetty

    National team focus and future availability

    Back at Netherlands' training camp in Zeist, the winger has joined up with Ronald Koeman's squad but will sit out Friday's friendly against Norway to carefully manage his workload. The national team manager currently has 25 players available, having opted not to call up a replacement for Memphis Depay after the forward strained a thigh muscle.

    Although Lang remains heavily bandaged, he is targeting a return against Ecuador on Tuesday. "Hopefully I can participate on Tuesday against Ecuador," he said. "But we're not going to take any risks: the World Cup is more important later."

FA Cup
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Super Lig
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL