'That was no fun' - Noa Lang says he's 'still suffering' from brutal thumb injury after colliding with advertising board Liverpool loss

Speaking to Dutch newspaper AD, Lang detailed the harrowing ordeal and his ongoing daily struggles. "I have my thumb still, it's still attached and according to the doctor it's going to survive," he explained. "I got my thumb caught behind the advertising board on a very sharp fence. There was a very deep cut. That was no fun. Not even to see that with your own thumb."

He added: "I have been operated on twice in the meantime, the first time in the night after the accident in England. I've been well looked after, the operations also went well, but I'm still suffering from it. It's also not handy with very normal things: I'm right-handed, so on the toilet that's not ideal. No, playing PlayStation isn't really possible either, but luckily you play football with your feet. Moreover, I am being helped well with everything."