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Manuel Angel follows Real Madrid pair to Fulham as Alvaro Arbeloa seals third Bernabeu raid
Midfielder secures Fulham switch
Fulham have completed the permanent signing of Angel from Madrid in a deal worth £3 million, with the Spanish giants retaining a 50% sell-on clause. The 22-year-old midfielder has penned a three-year contract at Craven Cottage, following Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios in reuniting with former Los Blancos coach Arbeloa. The capture of the former Spain youth international represents an astute move to reinforce the Cottagers' midfield depth.
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Angel relishes London challenge
Speaking to Fulham's official website following his switch to English football, Angel expressed his excitement: "It's an incredible feeling to have signed for such a legendary club as Fulham, the oldest in London, and to compete in a league like the Premier League, where every player dreams of playing at some point in their career. I'm also looking forward to experiencing the passion of the fans – and, in particular, our own supporters at Craven Cottage."
Recruitment drive bolsters squad
Alongside Angel, Fulham secured Sweden midfielder Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £18.3 million next summer. The defence has also been reinforced with the arrival of Austria centre-back David Affengruber from Elche on a four-year deal featuring an option for a further year. The influx of established international talent underscores the club's aggressive ambition to construct a competitive squad for the top flight.
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Arbeloa targets first points
Fulham welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage on Saturday for their third Premier League outing of the campaign. Arbeloa's men are eager to secure their first points after suffering consecutive defeats to Chelsea and Sunderland. The derby clash presents an immediate chance for the club's new arrivals to establish their presence and help the Cottagers escape the danger zone.
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