Ukraine midfielder Artem Bondarenko became the latest victim of this phenomenon. Al-Ahli's new signing from Shakhtar Donetsk found himself in an extremely difficult situation during the clash with Al-Riyadh in the Roshn League.

Al-Ahli thrashed Al-Riyadh 5-0 last night, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

One incident stood out. Al-Ahli's own fans jeered the Ukrainian relentlessly from the first whistle to the last.

Why? Because those same supporters had launched a campaign to block his signing, arguing the club needed a better option in midfield. Al-Ahli pressed ahead regardless.

That deal infuriated the fans, and they aimed much of their fury at former Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro Braz. He was relieved of his post on Thursday.

The behaviour of the supporters angered the players too. Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez, Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and England striker Ivan Toney led the objections, along with Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Even club legends weighed in. Hussein Abdulghani among them called on the fans to back every player who wears the badge, insisting that support is the only way to get the best out of them.