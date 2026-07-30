Hakan Calhanoglu is once again at the centre of summer transfer rumours. According to Fotomaç Fenerbahçe have targeted the Inter midfielder and have already made their first moves to convince him to continue his career in Istanbul. During Cihan Kamer's trip to Italy, the Fenerbahçe board member held talks with AC Milan over Rafa Leao and also made contact with the entourage of the former AC Milan player. The player, it is reported, would welcome a move to Turkey and would also be open to wearing the Fenerbahçe shirt.
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From Turkey - Contact between Hakan Calhanoglu and Fenerbahçe, the player is open to it
Fener and the need to buy Turkish players
Reports in Turkey also say Calhanoglu had already been in contact with Hakan Safi, a candidate for the Fenerbahçe presidency who then lost the election to Aziz Yildirim, but the new regime also have his name on their list. Calhanoglu is seen as a top player who can take the squad to the next level and the new Turkish league rule, which from next season sets a limit of 10+4 foreign players, is pushing all Super Lig clubs to strengthen their core of Turkish players.
Champions and costs
Fenerbahce are lining up their move, which could come after 11 August, the date of the second leg in the preliminary qualifying round for the final Champions League group stage against Sturm Graz. If they reach the play-off, the last hurdle before the Champions League League Phase, Fener would be guaranteed at least Europa League football if they go out there. That would also give any new arrivals, whether Calhanoglu or Leao, a European stage. Calhanoglu, whose contract expires in a year, in 2027, is valued by Inter at €25-30 million. He currently earns €6 million net.
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