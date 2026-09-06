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From the womb of suffering: can Facing repeat the "green miracle" with Al-Ittihad?

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The German coach makes the headlines

Al-Ittihad were not among the favourites to be one of the standout champions of the new season. In fact, they entered the competition amid many question marks following the departure of France's Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal, along with the administrative changes and financial constraints that kept "the Dean" out of the race for the huge signings pursued by clubs such as Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

What initially seemed like a crisis threatening Al-Ittihad's season gradually turned into an opportunity to build a different team. The club decided to place its trust in Germany's Jens Wissing, the 38-year-old young coach who did not have the big name or coaching CV to make him the fans' first choice.

Within a few weeks, Wissing began to prove that names and budgets alone are not what makes a strong team. He gave Al-Ittihad a clear identity and personality on the pitch, and his latest victims were Al-Nassr and their stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in a Clasico that "the Dean" settled 2-1.

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    Rather than replacing departed stars with another marquee name, the German coach built a collective system founded on hard graft and moving as a single unit. That approach was on full display against Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad came flying out with a high press and scored twice inside the first 22 minutes.

    What stands out is that Vissing pulled this off without the spending power or the big names of his rivals. He simply drew the best out of his players within a clear system. 

    Read also: A new complex: Vissing, Al-Nassr's terrifying "nightmare" in 112 days

    Nor was his win over Al-Nassr a one-off. He had already beaten "Al-Alami" with Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League 2 final last May.

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    Has a new Ittihad miracle begun?

    Al-Ahli built their "green miracle" with German coach Matthias Jaissle, winning the AFC Champions League title twice in a row despite facing clubs with far bigger budgets and resources.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

    Fessing cannot be compared to Jaissle just yet. The former is still at the start of his journey. But the parallel is clear: a young coach building a strong team in conditions that were far from ideal. So the question is a fair one. Can Fessing repeat Al-Ahli's story with Al-Ittihad?

    Talk of titles or miracles is premature. What's certain is that Al-Ittihad, tipped by many for a difficult season, have started to look like a completely different side. Give Fessing backing and patience, and the appointment that first looked like a forced solution could become the decision that launches a brand new project at "the Dean".

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