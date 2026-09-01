Lionel Messi announced on Monday his retirement from playing for the Argentina national team, in a post on his Instagram account that included an image of a handwritten page from his notebook.

The forward revealed he had made the decision just two days after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The death of his father Jorge Messi on 8 August reaffirmed it.

More than 20 years come to a close with that announcement.

Since his international debut in 2005, Messi has given fans countless reasons to celebrate, moment after moment of joy, and titles that will shape his legacy forever.

He led the national team to World Cup glory, two Copa America titles, Olympic gold and the Finalissima, becoming one of the players most closely tied to the history and crest of Argentina.

With the hearts of Argentina fans around the world breaking today, the "ESPN" network reviews Messi's finest moments that will keep his name immortal in the records of the national team's history forever.