From striker to accused: former Liverpool star says this player has become a burden on Manchester United

The tables turned quickly on Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United. Weeks ago he came out swinging, criticising the club's management and holding them responsible for failing to strengthen the squad, even hinting that the Red Devils could not keep pace with Europe's elite in the Champions League. Now the Argentine defender is the one in the firing line after his sending off against Chelsea.
Martinez left Manchester United a man down and helped condemn them to another defeat, a 2-0 loss that deepened their crisis.
Winless in their last nine matches across all competitions, United have slipped to 17th. Their tally has stalled on 7 points, with just a single Premier League win since the season began.