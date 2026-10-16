Atletico Madrid are already considering paying Juventus the 25 million to exercise their option to buy Jonathan David after his flying start in a Colchoneros shirt, with 3 goals in 4 appearances, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.





Born in 2000, the Canadian offers Diego Simeone a type of player he didn't have, and his start is increasingly winning the club over. Beyond the numbers, the former Lille player is contributing to Atleti's play and settling into Cholo's system.





"He has something we didn't have. He's a striker who naturally moves to the right and does a great deal of defensive work for the team," Simeone explained after the Champions League win over Manchester United.