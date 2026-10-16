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cm grafica david atletico madrid 2026 27Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
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From Spain – Juventus, Atletico Madrid have already decided: 25 million ready for Jonathan David

Juventus
J. David
Atletico Madrid

Simeone is increasingly convinced of the Canadian striker’s quality. He is on loan from Juventus to Atletico with an option to buy.

Atletico Madrid are already considering paying Juventus the 25 million to exercise their option to buy Jonathan David after his flying start in a Colchoneros shirt, with 3 goals in 4 appearances, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.


Born in 2000, the Canadian offers Diego Simeone a type of player he didn't have, and his start is increasingly winning the club over. Beyond the numbers, the former Lille player is contributing to Atleti's play and settling into Cholo's system.


"He has something we didn't have. He's a striker who naturally moves to the right and does a great deal of defensive work for the team," Simeone explained after the Champions League win over Manchester United.

  • The agreement

    Atletico Madrid will try to negotiate with Juventus, but they have already budgeted for the deal. Under the loan agreement Juventus and Atletico Madrid signed last summer, the Spanish club have an option to buy for €25 million.


    Juventus issued this statement last summer: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid for the temporary transfer, free of charge, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the sporting services of the player Jonathan Christian David. The agreement also gives Atlético de Madrid the option to acquire the rights to the player’s sporting services on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for a possible permanent transfer is €25 million, payable over four financial years".

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