The summer transfer window in the Roshn League wasn't just a race for official deals. It also sparked a huge wave of rumours that shifted the fans' dreams from one player to another, keeping the Saudi clubs firmly present in the market for global stars even when the news didn't always turn into real transfers.

Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior all topped the headlines. Then the final days settled the fate of some and dropped others out of the equation.

Roshn League clubs did pull off major global deals, such as Gabriel Martinelli's move to Al-Hilal. Yet much of the excitement stayed off the pitch, where the rumours conjured huge scenarios that would have transformed the competition entirely had they come true.