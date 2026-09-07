Robert Lewandowski was also strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, specifically to Al-Ittihad, amid his departure from Barcelona. Reports claimed the player turned down a truly enormous offer, choosing instead to continue along a different path.
Virgil van Dijk's name emerged too among the defenders Saudi clubs wanted, while Son Heung-min was floated as a potential option for Al-Ittihad. Add rumours about top goalkeepers such as Alisson Becker and Ederson, and the picture grows even fuller.
These names reveal something important about the Roshn mercato in 2026. The Saudi league is no longer merely a destination for big players winding down their careers. It now features in discussions about the world's most prominent stars, even when the negotiations go nowhere.
What's striking is that some of these rumours ended in genuine deals. Others became targets that were never completed. A few remained mere market talk. But the impact was the same: the Roshn league became a daily presence in the global transfer market.
Perhaps the greatest gain from these rumours was what they revealed about the widening ceiling of ambition within Saudi football. Salah, Kane, Osimhen, Vinicius, Bruno, De Bruyne, Lewandowski and Van Dijk. Simply linking these names with Roshn clubs was enough to create a blazing mercato.
Between rumour and deal, Saudi clubs genuinely achieved part of their dreams. Others remain postponed to coming mercatos. So if this is the ceiling of the rumours in 2026, the real question now is this: who will be the global name who turns from a mere circulating story into a deal that shakes the Roshn league next time around?