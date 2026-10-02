Zinedine Zidane's France host Italy this Friday evening, chasing another positive result.

Zidane has made a strong start as head of the French national team, winning his first two matches against Turkey and Belgium.

France may not have hit top form, according to Sport newspaper, but they showed plenty of solidity and, more importantly, the ruthlessness to grind out wins.

Kylian Mbappé picked up an injury against Turkey, so France head into Friday with a fresh chance to keep the good signs coming and protect their unbeaten record under Zidane.

Zidane can call on a deep pool of stars for his starting line-up. He has also stumbled on a pleasant surprise in Esteban Lepaul, the Rennes forward who topped the French league scoring charts last season with 21 goals in 34 games.

Behind the numbers lies a tale of struggle. It goes a long way to explaining the French striker's meteoric rise to the top.



