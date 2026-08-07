The same story played out four years ago. Back in 2022, Ronaldo skipped the pre-season camp of his former club Manchester United before the start of the new season, missing more than a month despite having no international commitments with Portugal.

United began that camp on 27 June, with the international players joining on 4 July. The Portuguese star was not among them.

He did not return after two days or two weeks. Ronaldo came back a full month after the camp began, apologising and citing his daughter's bronchial inflammation, which had kept her in hospital for a week.

Here is the strange part. When Ronaldo returned on 26 July, he did not come back to train but to discuss leaving the club, hoping to move to a side in the UEFA Champions League, a competition the Red Devils were missing out on.

Not until 30 July 2022 did the Portuguese star finally take part in a Manchester United training session, having skipped the preparatory camp in Thailand and Australia. It hurt his appearances throughout the season.

Erik ten Hag, United's manager at the time, responded by leaving Ronaldo out of his regular starting line-up, arguing that the forward lacked the required fitness after missing the camp.

That decision triggered a string of problems between the pair. Ronaldo eventually unloaded on ten Hag, insisting he had no respect for him, in an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan in November of the same year.

Ronaldo attacked everyone in that interview, and United responded by terminating his contract. He then joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in the winter of 2023 and remains with the club to this day.