During that period, Al-Nassr held a preparatory camp in four seasons, the last of which is the current season, from which Ronaldo has been absent for more than a month.
The current delay was not the only one. It was repeated in 2024, after Ronaldo finished his participation with the Portugal national team at the European Championship "Euro 2024".
Back then, Al-Nassr granted a holiday to their international players who took part in the European Championship, as well as in the Copa America, for three weeks from the date of their last match in the two tournaments.
Portugal exited the tournament in the quarter-finals against France on 5 July 2024, yet Ronaldo did not join Al-Nassr's camp until 2 August of the same year, again after nearly a month.
Matters went smoothly at that time, though, especially as he returned 12 days before the team's first matches of the season, which came against Al-Taawoun in the semi-final of the Super Cup on the 14th of the same month.
Ronaldo got himself ready during that period, and he even scored one of the two goals in the win over Al-Taawoun and made the other. That will not be possible this time, with one week remaining until the start of the season.
Some speculation points to the absence of the "Madeira Rocket" from Al-Nassr's first two matches in the new season, against Al-Fateh in the opening rounds of the Roshn League, and Al-Diriyah in the round of 32 of the King's Cup of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Such an absence, if it happens, represents a major crisis for Al-Nassr, especially as the club could not bolster their ranks with any players during the current summer transfer window because of the financial crisis they are suffering from.