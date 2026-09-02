From Leao to Fofana: how much AC Milan have brought in from sales, case by case

The free transfers of Odogu to Toulouse, Kostic to Sparta Rotterdam and Athekame to Lyon are clear enough, but the same cannot be said of the club's other departures. Milan did not receive a single cent from the straight loan moves of Fofana to Lyon and Kevin Zeroli to Sudtirol, or from Gimenez's move to Porto with an option to buy.





So despite roughly ten outgoing deals, and taking into account the termination of Bennacer's contract, AC Milan have brought in just €42.5 million. That figure also raises questions over whether the club should add a new sporting director to its organisational structure.