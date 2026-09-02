From the early fireworks to the bittersweet taste of deadline day. After four years at a distance, Gerry Cardinale personally led Milan's strengthening campaign. He worked alongside Bobby Gardiner and Hendrik Almastadt, although the most important deals, both in and out, bear the signature of super agent Jorge Mendes. The disappointment of the final day came down to a combination of factors: failing to land the two necessary signings and the struggle to sell, with the Tomori case damaging the credibility of the project. The Englishman had been left out of the squad, Amorim doubled down on the hard line, only to step back because Milan were unable to buy a top-level defender in addition to Gila.
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From Leao to Fofana: how much AC Milan have brought in from sales, case by case
Mr. 38 million
Rafael Leao was AC Milan's summer saga. The former AC Milan No 10 had put himself on the market as early as March, but his sale, completed with four days left before the final deadline, did not bring the returns the club had hoped for. AC Milan received just €38 million from Galatasaray (not counting the bonuses that have yet to be triggered) after asking for €60 million throughout the summer and also seeking, unsuccessfully, a helping hand from Jorge Mendes.
3 million from Nkunku
AC Milan's second most lucrative sale of the summer is that of Christoher Nkunku to Leipzig. The German club have completed the deal with AC Milan on a loan worth around €3 million. The agreement includes a non-compulsory option to buy, which Leipzig may decide to exercise at the end of the season.
€1.5 million from Ricci
Ricci sits in third place in this rather unusual ranking. Five days ago, Como agreed the formula and figures with AC Milan for the midfielder's move to Fabregas' side. Ricci will join Como on a paid loan worth €1.5 million, with bonuses if they qualify for the European cups, and an option to buy set at €22 million.
Zero Europe
The free transfers of Odogu to Toulouse, Kostic to Sparta Rotterdam and Athekame to Lyon are clear enough, but the same cannot be said of the club's other departures. Milan did not receive a single cent from the straight loan moves of Fofana to Lyon and Kevin Zeroli to Sudtirol, or from Gimenez's move to Porto with an option to buy.
So despite roughly ten outgoing deals, and taking into account the termination of Bennacer's contract, AC Milan have brought in just €42.5 million. That figure also raises questions over whether the club should add a new sporting director to its organisational structure.
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