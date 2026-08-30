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From Germany, Krosche is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt: AC Milan are there

AC Milan

The executive is ready to say goodbye to Frankfurt: according to German sources, his future is with AC Milan, in place of Almstadt.

Markus Krosche is preparing to leave Eintracht Frankfurt and could join the AC Milan hierarchy as early as September. According to reports in Germany, changes to the Rossoneri's management structure, with obvious consequences for the team's future, could come sooner than expected.



  • The clause

    According to a report from the well-known German outlet Bild, the German sporting director could finally join AC Milan from September. AC Milan tried to bring him to Milan in the summer, but the deal collapsed because of high contractual penalties. The executive has a clause that would let him leave without significant costs after the summer transfer window.

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  • In Almstadt’s place

    Krosche's possible arrival would reshape Hendrik Almstadt's role: in theory, the German would take on a leading role in transfer negotiations, cutting back the responsibilities of the current AC Milan executive and further strengthening the technical and management staff.




  • The strategies

    With a potentially stronger sporting structure, Amorim could find himself in a strong position to shape the team around his tactical and technical vision. Krosche’s arrival would also put Bobby Gardiner’s position under scrutiny, with the Scot currently in charge of scouting and data analysis.

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