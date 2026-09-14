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Ermedin Demirovic StuttgartGetty Images

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From Germany: AC Milan, move for Demirovic in January

AC Milan

According to reports in the German media, Amorim has personally identified the striker as one of the priorities for the winter transfer window.

AC Milan are considering Ermedin Demirovic. The Bosnian centre-forward at Stuttgart has been identified by Ruben Amorim as a target to strengthen AC Milan's attack, with the Germans' initial asking price set at at least €35 million. The club have reportedly already started planning their moves ahead of the winter transfer window.


New solutions - According to reports in the German media, particularly fussball news, the Portuguese manager has personally identified the striker as one of the priorities for January, with Milan looking to add a physical centre-forward who can attack the penalty area and give AC Milan's play a different dimension.


How much he costs - Stuttgart want at least €35 million before opening talks over the player's sale. It's a significant valuation and one likely to force AC Milan to think carefully about the formula and whether the deal is sustainable. Interest in Demirović is not entirely new either: back in July 2025, his name had already been linked with Milan, when his valuation was put at around €20-25 million. The centre-forward has a contract with Stuttgart until 2028, an agreement made official when he joined from Augsburg in 2024.


What a season! - The striker, who was born in Hamburg and therefore holds an EU passport, has scored four goals in five matches between the Budnesliga and the Champions League, including a hat-trick against Viking in the latter in just 12 minutes, from the 20th to the 32nd minute.


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