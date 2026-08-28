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Jean-Matteo BahoyaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

From France: AC Milan move for talented Bahoya

AC Milan
Transfers
J. Bahoya

A new name emerges for AC Milan in the transfer market

As Rafael Leao edges closer to leaving AC Milan and picking his next club, with Aston Villa and Galatasaray fighting for the Portuguese forward, the Rossoneri have already begun the search for a replacement. Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Eintracht Frankfurt's attacking midfielder, is among the profiles the club are tracking.


Ruben Amorim wants an attacking midfielder, ideally left-footed, who can play between the lines and add quality in the final third. Bahoya is right-footed, but his attributes and position could still fit the profile identified by the manager. According to Footmercato, the 21-year-old Frenchman is in fact one of the very first names on Milan's list.

  • There is competition

    Born in 2005 and a France Under-21 international, Bahoya is under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2029. Last season he made 37 appearances in all competitions, registering 4 goals and 4 assists. His valuation is around €25 million, but competition is fierce: Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be tracking him and are ready to join the race.


    He is not the only profile under consideration, though. AC Milan continue to scan the market for the right attacking option and, in recent days, the name of Alvyn Sanches, a Young Boys talent, had also already emerged. The search for a possible post-Leao successor is now officially under way.

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