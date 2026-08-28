As Rafael Leao edges closer to leaving AC Milan and picking his next club, with Aston Villa and Galatasaray fighting for the Portuguese forward, the Rossoneri have already begun the search for a replacement. Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Eintracht Frankfurt's attacking midfielder, is among the profiles the club are tracking.





Ruben Amorim wants an attacking midfielder, ideally left-footed, who can play between the lines and add quality in the final third. Bahoya is right-footed, but his attributes and position could still fit the profile identified by the manager. According to Footmercato, the 21-year-old Frenchman is in fact one of the very first names on Milan's list.