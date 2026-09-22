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cm camarda milan
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

From England - Milan, Chelsea have set their sights on Camarda

AC Milan
F. Camarda
Chelsea

The 2008-born striker is on the radar of many English sides, but Chelsea are already considering making their move.

Chelsea could soon add another Italian to their books. After Marco Palestra and Honest Ahanor, the English club have turned their attention to another young Azzurri talent. According to TeamTalk in England, it is Francesco Camarda, AC Milan's 2008-born striker, who has had limited playing time with the Rossoneri in this early part of the season.


  • Chelsea are monitoring him closely

    The striker has broken numerous records in Italy but has seen little game time under Amorim, despite being the squad's only genuine alternative to Goncalo Ramos. That has prompted Chelsea's directors, who are keeping a close eye on the English transfer market, to target Camarda and track his progress closely at the start of the season.

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  • There is a queue in the Premier League

    Chelsea are not the only club to have put Camarda on their shortlist of possible targets. Manchester City, Liverpool and Brentford also see the 2008-born player as a potential top-level investment.

  • AC Milan will not sell him

    AC Milan have not changed their stance on the future of their young jewel and, despite considerable interest, they have no intention of selling him. In fact, the decision not to sign another striker in the summer points clearly to long-term faith in Camarda. His limited use so far has come as Amorim searches for the right setup for his side, but the 2008-born forward will not have to wait long for more minutes.

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Serie A
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