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cm grafica gyokeres 2027
Emanuele Tramacere
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From England - Gyokeres at breaking point with Arsenal, contact with AC Milan over January

AC Milan
V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
Juventus

The Swedish striker is not finding space under Arteta and is considering leaving.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, the reigning champions of England, are undergoing a small but significant technical and tactical revolution. Several of the key figures in the title-winning run came under scrutiny in the summer and, even at this stage of the season, the Basque manager's decisions are causing real unrest among players once seen as almost untouchable and now pushed to the edges of the squad.

One of them is Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish striker, who is struggling for space and has started to look around ahead of the January transfer window. According to TeamTalk and other English media outlets, one of the clubs opening talks for him is AC Milan.

  • On the fringes at Arsenal

    Over the summer, Arsenal spent a long time looking for a striker whose profile was much closer to Kai Havertz's and far removed from his. Right now, Gyokeres is Arteta's third attacking option. Since the start of the year, the Swede has made only 5 appearances this season, just one as a starter in the Carabao Cup and a total of only 207 minutes played. What stands out, though, is that he has been left on the bench three times in 5 Premier League matches and made two appearances of no more than 17 minutes.

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  • Milan-London axis

    Gyokeres' unhappiness has quickly led his agents to sound out several European clubs and, according to TeamTalk, AC Milan are among the keenest.

    The Rossoneri have opened initial talks with the Swede's entourage to gauge the possible figures involved and whether a deal could be done ahead of January. The obvious idea would be a loan with a possible option to buy at the end of the season. The player has also been offered to Juventus, who are a little cooler on the idea.



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