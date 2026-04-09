From Egypt to Saudi Arabia… Has poor refereeing derailed Al Ahly’s league title hopes?

In both the Egyptian and Saudi leagues, Al Ahly have been on the wrong end of controversial refereeing decisions deep in stoppage time.
In the Egyptian fixture, the ball struck Ceramica Cleopatra defender Ahmed Hani’s hand deep in stoppage time, yet referee Mahmoud Wafa refused to award a penalty.
Despite a VAR review initiated by Mahmoud Ashour, Wafa stood by his original call, and the match finished 1–1.
An almost identical scenario unfolded in the Saudi League, where the ball struck Al-Fayha defender Villanueva’s arm during a clearance by teammate Chris Smalling, yet referee Mohamed Al-Sama’il also denied a penalty.
After sustained pressure from Al-Ahli players, Al-Sama’il reviewed the incident via VAR but upheld his original call.
Those appeals were the third and fourth times Al-Ahli had called for a spot-kick in the game, underlining their frustration with the officiating.