From Carnevali to Massara, all the salaries of Juventus executives

The new remuneration policy has particular significance for the agreements with Giovanni Carnevali and Frederic Massara. Carnevali was appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Manager on 12 June 2026. Massara took the role of Chief Football Officer from 7 July 2026, with responsibility for managing and developing the men's sporting division until the end of the 2027/28 season.





For Carnevali, the agreement sets a fixed gross annual salary of €1.75 million, up from the €1 million initially envisaged for the General Manager in the 2025/26 remuneration policy. According to the report, that matches the amount in the new 2026/27 policy for the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, which shareholders will vote on at their meeting.





Carnevali is also due an extraordinary €1 million bonus if he stays until 30 June 2027. Juventus plan to pay it in July 2027, though clauses allow the club to seek repayment in certain circumstances. For Massara, by contrast, the report does not specify his individual fixed salary, but discloses a gross one-off bonus of €600,000, to be paid in a single instalment by 30 November 2026.





Under the agreement, any annual bonuses Massara earns in the 2026/27 financial year will be offset against the extraordinary bonus he has already received, up to a maximum of €600,000. The two amounts cannot be added together, so he cannot receive the same sum twice.



