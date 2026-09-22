Kevin De Bruyne, the Napoli and Belgium midfielder, spoke from Belgium's training camp ahead of their Nations League meeting with Italy about his current situation, starting with the transfer rumours during the summer: "I never considered the idea of leaving Napoli this summer, I did not speak to anyone about it".
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From Belgium, De Bruyne: "I never considered the idea of leaving Napoli this summer"
On the national team: "I told van Bommel that I am here to help. I feel good both mentally and physically, so I just wanted to keep going like this, gianlucadimarzio.com reports. Many players asked me to stay. I do not want to think too much about the future, but for me it was not a problem".
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