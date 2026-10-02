Italy are heading into their third straight game of this new Italy cycle under Roberto Mancini and, in all likelihood, with a third different answer to the question of who starts in the middle of the back four that has followed the head coach since the start of his new Azzurri tenure.

For France, the toughest test of these first four Nations League games, the Azzurri are expected to combine elements from the defeat to Belgium and the emphatic win in Turkey. But looking ahead, which of the players currently available could be the best long-term option in that role?



