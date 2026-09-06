'He is like a Friesian horse' - Luciano Spalletti raves about 'statuesque' Newcastle loanee Nick Woltemade but warns striker must adapt to new Juventus role

Despite the glowing praise for his personality, Spalletti was quick to point out that Woltemade must evolve his game to fit the specific needs of the Juventus system. In the Premier League and during his time in Germany, Woltemade often showed a preference for involving himself in the build-up play, a trait that Spalletti wants to see channeled more effectively within the penalty area. The Italian tactician is keen for the loanee to become more of a specialist finisher rather than a roaming playmaker.

Spalletti acknowledged that it is rare to find a player of such height who is also comfortable with the ball at his feet in tight spaces, but he insisted that the primary goal must be productivity in the final third. "With Nick you can play the ball on his feet, he knows how to play horizontally and can also be used vertically because he has this physicality and this height. Usually it is difficult to find these two worlds in the same player," he noted.

"The 2-meter tall one is a finisher perhaps in the area but then he is less relational on the pitch, but instead he has both things and then he has this great quality of being very joyful and very festive also in the way he behaves on the pitch."