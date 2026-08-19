AFP
Frank Lampard reveals Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho transfer help as Coventry City prepare for Premier League return
Consulting the Special One on the transfer market
The connection between the two goes beyond mere nostalgia, with Lampard confirming he still reaches out to Mourinho for professional advice. The Coventry boss revealed that he recently consulted Mourinho over an undisclosed player during the summer transfer window. Despite Mourinho now being back in the hot seat at Real Madrid, the veteran coach took the time to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the target in question, proving that their bond remains strong years after their time together in West London.
"Jose's always there. Between us now, I did message him the other day about another player - not a Real Madrid player - but a player that he worked with previously and he's always on call," lampard told talkSPORT. "It takes him a couple of days sometimes. I know he's a busy man. But he came back with a very, very detailed talk about a certain player we're talking about."
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Mourinho's lasting impact on Lampard’s dugout style
The shadow of Mourinho continues to loom large over his managerial journey. The former England international, who enjoyed his most successful playing years under the Portuguese tactician at Stamford Bridge, has revealed that the "Special One" remains a vital point of reference. Lampard noted that while he is determined to forge his own path in the technical area, the lessons learned from his former boss are ingrained in his approach to man-management and communication.
"I've watched the Mourinho documentary, obviously, and it was great memories, specifically the first one, because it was just the Chelsea story and it just brought back so many great things. I knew I loved Jose a long time ago, but seeing it all back was great. I worked with lots of great managers, but he was the one who had the greatest impact on my career when he came in because of the confidence he gave me."
"I think many managers have tried to imitate Jose, to a degree, and I wouldn't or couldn't do that because I don't have his characteristics. I have my own."
Evolution and personal growth in the Midlands
Reflecting on his 18-month tenure at the CBS Arena, Lampard believe he has matured significantly since his earlier roles at Derby County, Chelsea, and Everton. He emphasized the importance of finding a psychological balance in a profession known for its extreme highs and lows. The Sky Blues boss is determined to avoid being a "tribute act" and instead focus on the specific needs of his squad while maintaining his own mental well-being throughout the rigours of a Premier League season.
"I'm trying to do management in my own way. What I've probably learned the most is to get my own balance right, in terms of: you can't win every game," he said. "You're going to be tested in loads of ways. You can't search for perfection every day. You have to get your balance right off the pitch and on the pitch and prioritise the things that really matter. And hopefully, these 18 months of Coventry, I've been able to show that that's a little personal improvement for me."
"And it actually makes my life easier to get that balance right, because you get your time to rest, it's a stressful job that will tax you, but you have to understand when you're in it, that's what it is."
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Facing the champions at the Emirates
The reality of Coventry’s promotion is set to hit home this weekend when they travel to face Arsenal Lampard is acutely aware of the scale of the task but insists his players must not be intimidated by the occasion or the quality of the opposition they will face on Friday night.
"I'm excited. I think we're excited. I think our little story of 25 years out of the league, the year that we had last year with the boys, and how well they did to get us there. And then reality obviously kicks in. And when you see Arsenal away as a first game, it absolutely kicks in because they were, quite rightly, the champions. But we have to focus on ourselves. We have to take the challenge head-on that it is. You know, you play these best teams through the year away from home."
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