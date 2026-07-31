AC Milan mourn Franco Baresi. The Rossoneri icon and legend, one of the greatest defenders in history, has died at the age of 66.
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Franco Baresi has died, AC Milan legend and symbol
AC Milan’s condolences
AC Milan's history weeps at the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and his character, like his number 6 shirt, will remain forever an integral and fundamental part of the DNA and story of the entire club. The condolences AC Milan extend to Franco Baresi's whole family are the same as those every Rossoneri supporter offers him at such a difficult time.
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