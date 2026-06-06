'Might awaken demons' - France superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals World Cup game he'll NEVER watch again

Speaking in an emotional interview conducted just one week before the 2026 tournament, the prolific forward explained his reluctance to revisit the cinematic encounter.

Reflecting on the match, Mbappe revealed in an interview with Sorare: "The greatest final of all time? I think nothing matches it in terms of entertainment, the clash, the match scenario, with so many twists and turns. It ended with penalties, the most brutal way for anyone.

"It was either Lionel Messi’s first World Cup win or a back-to-back for France, so it was historic no matter what. (...) Have I watched the match again since? Never! I think if I do, it might awaken some demons."