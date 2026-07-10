Didier Deschamps confirms Kylian Mbappe injury fear as France boss explains star forward's substitution against Morocco

Speaking to the media after the match, Deschamps provided a detailed clarification regarding the physical condition of his captain, who has now led France to three consecutive World Cup semi-finals, and the reasoning behind his late substitutions. The tactician confirmed a minor ankle issue for his star forward while praising the readiness of his fringe players to make an instant impact on the pitch.

The 2018 World Cup-winning manager told M6: "Kylian had a slight ankle issue; he was feeling some pain. Manu [Kone] took a blow to the knee and had cramps. But Warren [Zaire-Emery] made a very, very good impact when he came on, so that’s great. Everyone needs to feel ready. And those who aren't playing are still fully behind the rest of the group."

Asked for his thoughts on the win, he added: "I think three consecutive semi-finals is already good, but it seems logical and natural. I have great players. It’s good. It was complicated today. Missing the penalty and the chances we didn’t convert makes things difficult. Kylian reacted well and scored. We are exactly where we wanted to be. We are going to recover well and watch our next opponent [on Friday, either Spain or Belgium]."