AFP
Didier Deschamps confirms Kylian Mbappe injury fear as France boss explains star forward's substitution against Morocco
- AFP
Les Bleus seal progression
France successfully secured their ticket to the World Cup semi-finals after defeating Morocco 2-0 in Boston. Deschamps' squad were initially left frustrated in the first half when Mbappe's penalty was brilliantly thwarted by Yassine Bounou. Although the striker eventually made amends with his 60th-minute opener before Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead, the captain sparked major concern when he was withdrawn in the 77th minute with ice strapped to his right ankle.
- AFP
Deschamps explains late substitutions
Speaking to the media after the match, Deschamps provided a detailed clarification regarding the physical condition of his captain, who has now led France to three consecutive World Cup semi-finals, and the reasoning behind his late substitutions. The tactician confirmed a minor ankle issue for his star forward while praising the readiness of his fringe players to make an instant impact on the pitch.
The 2018 World Cup-winning manager told M6: "Kylian had a slight ankle issue; he was feeling some pain. Manu [Kone] took a blow to the knee and had cramps. But Warren [Zaire-Emery] made a very, very good impact when he came on, so that’s great. Everyone needs to feel ready. And those who aren't playing are still fully behind the rest of the group."
Asked for his thoughts on the win, he added: "I think three consecutive semi-finals is already good, but it seems logical and natural. I have great players. It’s good. It was complicated today. Missing the penalty and the chances we didn’t convert makes things difficult. Kylian reacted well and scored. We are exactly where we wanted to be. We are going to recover well and watch our next opponent [on Friday, either Spain or Belgium]."
French boss praises emotions
Reaching the final four for the third tournament in succession was acknowledged by Deschamps as an extraordinary, emotional moment for the French public. The manager emphasised the vital importance of maintaining a collective focus within the squad in order to complete their ultimate mission in this major tournament.
The former defensive midfielder added: "That’s the beauty of sport and football: we create emotions and we share them. I imagine there is a lot of passion back in France, even if we are inside our own bubble here. The players have a duty to do everything they can to go as far as possible. This is an important step, and we are in the final four once again."
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Favourites prepare for semifinals
France now turn their full attention to Tuesday's crucial semi-final showdown in Dallas, where they will face the winners of the heavyweight clash between Spain and Belgium. Mbappe's fitness scare appeared far from severe as the superstar was later seen jumping around in celebration of Les Bleus' sixth consecutive victory at the tournament. As the competition's most prolific side with 16 goals, the European giants remain the outright favourites to lift the trophy.
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