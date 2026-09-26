Four-minute madness! Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane punish Williams and Cucurella errors to turn the tables on Spain

The contest began in nightmare fashion for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who found themselves trailing within the opening two minutes after a lapse in concentration from Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace defender dithered in possession just outside his own area, allowing the ever-alert Lamine Yamal to pick his pocket. The Barcelona teenager did not hesitate, driving into the penalty box and unleashing a precise curled effort that clipped the inside of the post on its way past a helpless James Trafford. It was a milestone moment for the youngster, as Yamal scored the third quickest goal England have ever conceded at Wembley Stadium, trailing only historic

Despite the early setback, England attempted to maintain their composure, though Spain’s relentless high press and quick transitions made life incredibly difficult. The visitors could have easily extended their lead before the half-hour mark if not for the wasteful finishing of Ferran Torres. The forward had a volleyed effort chalked off for offside and later missed a glaring one-on-one opportunity after being slipped through by a pinpoint Rodri pass.



