“I would like to thank DAZN for this new opportunity. I have always loved taking on new challenges and this one excites me particularly, because it will allow me to talk in the round about one of my greatest passions, football. I can’t wait to get started again and test myself in a role different from the one I am used to, accompanying fans also in a more technical reading of the dynamics of play that can influence refereeing decisions,” says Gianluca Rocchi.

He will add to the debate with analysis, commentary and in-depth features on the protagonists who have taken to the pitch, on the main themes of the league season and on the dynamics that drive each Serie A matchday.