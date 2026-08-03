Rafa Alkorta, the former Real Madrid star, appeared as a guest on the "El Larguero" programme on SER radio to talk about Los Blancos' transfer market.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" published Alkorta's comments, in which he backed the club's business without reservation. He argued that the team badly needed a shake-up after last season.

"For me, the signings were well judged," Alkorta said. "The team had to be rebuilt, and there was no other option."

One name stood out above the rest. "For me, the signing of Marc Cucurella is the best of all, the best of all the deals," he stressed. "As for the rest, the likes of Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and perhaps Yan Diomandé too."

"I am not saying they got it wrong last season, because the players they signed were of a high level, but they realised they needed something extra, especially in terms of experience," he noted.

Departures, though, remain the sticking point. "Konaté has a great level, and if Diomandé arrives it will be superb. And if Rodri arrives too it will be superb," Alkorta added. "But the issue is that some players have to leave, and leaving Real Madrid is not an easy matter, because everyone knows it is a great club. We will see what happens, but there will be players forced to depart, as they have no other choice."

He also praised the quality of the new deals. These arrivals, he reckons, will contribute straight away, unlike last season's crop of young talents such as Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras.