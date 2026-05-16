At 13, Cicinho fell in love with alcohol at a party and became hooked; the addiction persisted for years, rivaling only football in controlling his life. "I destroyed myself with alcohol," the former full-back told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. "I tried beer and fell in love with it like it was a woman. The older I got, the more I drank."
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Former Real Madrid and Roma star reveals his 'record': 70 beers and 15 caipirinhas a day
Unbelievable yet true: according to the defender himself, Cicinho somehow balanced heavy drinking and late-night partying with his career as a professional footballer, particularly during his spells in Rome and Madrid.
"In Rome, I set a personal record in a single day: 70 beers, 15 caipirinhas and two packets of cigarettes," the former right-back recalls.
Cicinho: "Arrived at training at eight o'clock, still drunk."
Even before his ill-fated "record", his substance use had spun out of control.
His big breakthrough—a move to Botafogo—marked the start of his excesses: parties, alcohol and cigarettes. "I wanted to reach the top, earn a fortune and have fun. When I came to São Paulo and then became a national team player, I believed I had achieved everything."
He kept his drinking and wild lifestyle hidden, he says, even from Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello, because his form on the pitch remained strong.
"I was always at home. I'd go to bed at four in the morning and turn up for training at eight, still drunk," Cicinho recounted. "Before I set off, I'd drink three or four cups of coffee and smoke a packet of cigarettes to mask the smell of alcohol. And on the pitch, I actually played well."
Today's match is a dry affair, and the man in the clergy box is keeping a watchful eye on proceedings.
Knee problems and the lingering toxins in his body are believed to have triggered depression, deepening his struggles. In 2012, Cicinho returned to Brazil, where encouragement and support enabled him to start therapy.
Today he lives in São Paulo, is married and has a five-year-old son who, he jokes, is already destined for Roma. Cicinho now works as a TV pundit and, for the past ten months, has served as an evangelical pastor. He has been sober for 14 years.