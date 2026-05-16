Former Real Madrid and Roma star reveals his 'record': 70 beers and 15 caipirinhas a day

Even before his ill-fated "record", his substance use had spun out of control.

His big breakthrough—a move to Botafogo—marked the start of his excesses: parties, alcohol and cigarettes. "I wanted to reach the top, earn a fortune and have fun. When I came to São Paulo and then became a national team player, I believed I had achieved everything."

He kept his drinking and wild lifestyle hidden, he says, even from Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello, because his form on the pitch remained strong.

"I was always at home. I'd go to bed at four in the morning and turn up for training at eight, still drunk," Cicinho recounted. "Before I set off, I'd drink three or four cups of coffee and smoke a packet of cigarettes to mask the smell of alcohol. And on the pitch, I actually played well."