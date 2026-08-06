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Kostic JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Former Juventus player, Kostic to PSV is official

F. Kostic
Transfers
Juventus
PSV Eindhoven

The Serbian winger signs a two-year deal with the Dutch club

PSV have strengthened their squad with the arrival of Filip Kostić, who has been without a club since 1 July following the end of his contract with Juventus. The 33-year-old left winger has signed a two-year deal with the Eindhoven club. He will wear the No. 18 shirt. The Serb is awaiting a work permit.


"When PSV contacted me, I immediately realised that I wanted to come to Eindhoven," Kostić said. "It then took a little time to finalise the agreement, because I wanted to be sure that my family would also feel at home here and that everything was perfect. And that is exactly the case. I am absolutely delighted with this transfer."


  • Career

    Over the course of his career, Kostić has played for Radnički 1923, FC Groningen, VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV, Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus and Fenerbahçe. He won the UEFA Europa League with Frankfurt, among other honours.


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