PSV have strengthened their squad with the arrival of Filip Kostić, who has been without a club since 1 July following the end of his contract with Juventus. The 33-year-old left winger has signed a two-year deal with the Eindhoven club. He will wear the No. 18 shirt. The Serb is awaiting a work permit.





"When PSV contacted me, I immediately realised that I wanted to come to Eindhoven," Kostić said. "It then took a little time to finalise the agreement, because I wanted to be sure that my family would also feel at home here and that everything was perfect. And that is exactly the case. I am absolutely delighted with this transfer."



