According to Bild, the VfB Stuttgart shortlist includes Tonda Eckert (Southampton FC), Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion), Vincent Wagner (SV Elversberg) and Jacob Neestrup (most recently FC Copenhagen), who is currently without a club, are on the “shortlist” should the VfB head coach decide to leave the Swabians prematurely.
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Following Sebastian Hoeneß’s premature departure, VfB Stuttgart is reportedly weighing up four coaching candidates
There has been no contact with any coach so far. The reigning DFB Cup winners are planning for the future with Hoeneß and fully expect him to remain on the Stuttgart touchline next season.
Sport Bild has reported that Real Madrid are monitoring Hoeneß as a potential successor to Álvaro Arbeloa, whose future beyond this season is uncertain.
Real officials are said to have already scrutinised Hoeneß very closely, impressed by Stuttgart’s bold style of play and his knack for building a functioning team without buying established stars.
As yet, there has been no formal approach from Madrid. The nephew of Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß is under contract at VfB until 2028, with no release clause, so any serious bid would require negotiations over a transfer fee.
- Getty
Hoeneß guides VfB Stuttgart into European competition
Hoeneß took charge of VfB Stuttgart in spring 2023 as the club battled relegation and guided them to safety through the play-offs. The following campaign he masterminded a second-place finish and Champions League return, establishing the Swabians as regular European contenders.
Last term they also lifted the DFB Cup, a trophy they can realistically target again this season: on Thursday they meet SC Freiburg in the semi-finals. Currently fourth, Hoeneß and his side are also chasing another Champions League berth.
On the eve of Thursday’s cup semi-final against Freiburg, he dismissed speculation about his future, insisting he is fully focused on VfB’s remaining matches. “That doesn’t bother me all that much,” he told Wednesday’s press conference.