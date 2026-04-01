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Florian Wirtz 'ready to take on the challenge' at Liverpool as father backs Germany international to overcome Anfield struggles
Overcoming the Premier League adjustment
Following a high-profile move to Anfield, Wirtz initially found the transition to English football difficult. The playmaker faced a significant goal drought as he adjusted to the intensity of the Premier League. However, with four goals and three assists in domestic play, plus five goal contributions in the Champions League, many hope the tide is turning.
Speaking to RTL/ntv, his father explained the process: "When you start a new job, you first have to get used to the new colleagues and the new working conditions. He is so far along now that he seems to be surviving the adventure."
The elder Wirtz noted that it took several months for the 22-year-old to find his footing in the physically demanding environment of the English top flight.
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Physical transformation pays off
To cope with the rigours of the Premier League following his high-profile move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Wirtz has undergone a targeted physical transformation. His father revealed that intensive work behind the scenes has been crucial to his recent resurgence. The German playmaker has dedicated significant time to increasing his strength to compete with the division's robust defenders.
Hans Wirtz highlighted this shift, stating: "That's what he did for the first few months and you can see it a bit, that he has gained some muscle mass."
Mentoring the next generation
Wirtz's growth isn't just limited to his club form; his leadership within the German national team is also evolving. During the recent international break, Wirtz took Bayern Munich's 18-year-old sensation Lennart Karl under his wing. The pair combined effectively during Germany's victories over Switzerland and Ghana, showing a natural chemistry on the pitch.
Wirtz senior was delighted to see his son acting as a mentor for the debutant. Wirtz had already established himself as the decisive player on the pitch against Switzerland, netting two goals and providing two assists, while Karl made his international debut in the 63rd minute.
"You saw when Lennart Karl came into the game and Florian played very nicely with him," Hans observed. "That was a welcoming greeting to Lennart. It pleased me very much." The partnership continued against Ghana, where Karl was substituted on at halftime, and Wirtz left the field 15 minutes later. "I believe that's how you have to do it," Hans added. "You have to integrate everyone and then the team also shows a good performance."
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Nagelsmann hails the connection
The synergy between Liverpool’s Wirtz and Bayern youngster Karl has already become a key pillar of Julian Nagelsmann’s strategy. Following Wirtz's masterclass against Switzerland, Nagelsmann hailed Karl’s "cheeky but humble" debut, noting it as one of the best impressions from a newcomer. This seamless integration was bolstered by the welcoming environment Wirtz helped create on the field, with the national team boss praising Karl’s work rate and the "super impression" he made across both matches.