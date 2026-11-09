Flick, you need Guardiola's boldness: has the time come for a radical shift for Yamal?

The most prominent historical example worth recalling is Pep Guardiola's decision in the 2008-2009 season, when he redeployed Lionel Messi as a false nine rather than settling for his role on the right wing.
That famous match against Real Madrid, a 6-2 Barcelona win at the Santiago Bernabéu on 2 May 2009, showed the idea at its sharpest. Guardiola had Messi drop into the spaces between the midfield and defensive lines, while Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o peeled off to exploit the gaps behind the defenders.
The aim was not merely to boost Messi's goal tally. Guardiola wanted to turn him into a playmaking hub and the engine of every attack, and it unleashed a far more influential version of the Argentine.
Strikingly, Flick has not overlooked the chance to repeat the idea with Yamal.
In December 2025, the German coach fielded him in the playmaker role against Real Betis, behind forward Ferran Torres. Yamal delivered a striking performance, creating two goals and scoring from a penalty.
Flick revealed at the time that he had discussed the idea with Yamal and the coaching staff, and that the player voiced his admiration for the chance to play in the number 10 role.
Spanish analyst Marcos López also predicted that Yamal would shift to a more central position sooner or later, convinced his abilities qualify him to shine as a playmaker.