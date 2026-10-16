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Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Flick warns about Morocco star: and ignores the Paris clash and the Clasico

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
Gavi
D. Olmo
A. Balde
F. Lopez
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Spain

It's not Raphinha or Yamal: Flick identifies Barcelona's "heart"

Hansi Flick has heaped praise on Morocco winger Abde Ezzalzouli ahead of Barcelona's trip to Real Betis tomorrow, Saturday, in the ninth round of La Liga.

Spanish outlet Sport carried the German's words from his press conference: "Ezzalzouli is a wonderful player. I really admire the way he plays, and the confidence he shows in one-on-one duels with opponents. He scored an amazing goal."

He continued: "But at the same time, I don't want to talk too much about other clubs' players, but what I can say is that Ezzalzouli is performing at a wonderful level."

Asked about the trip to Paris and the Clasico, Flick refused to look ahead. "We are focusing only on the Real Betis match. I'm not thinking about anything other than showing our best level tomorrow."

On the midweek win in Europe, he added: "We did a great job against Galatasaray. We defended excellently and imposed our attacking style. Rodri, Pedri and Fermin did an amazing job. We have to maintain this level at all times."

Flick is wary of what awaits in Seville. "The opponent comes into the game with great confidence, after winning all of their matches at home. They are also achieving good results in the Champions League, and they have wonderful players in one-on-one situations, so we will have to defend well."

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Gavi is feeling somewhat down, and Balde's situation is "difficult"

    He continued: "Fermin Lopez as an out-and-out striker? Yes, he can play in that position, and he also helps us by moving from the back line forward, as happened when he scored against Galatasaray."

    On Olmo, he said: "We have to find the solutions, and that is what we are already working on. Olmo is a wonderful player and person. For me, he combines skill, football and character. I greatly appreciate what I see from him on and off the pitch. He always gives everything he has, and he has also improved a great deal physically in recent months."

    The coach went on: "Olmo is performing at a top-class level, and he gives us a lot of added value. It is great to have a player like him, including in the out-and-out striker role."

    He added: "Gavi? He was not called up by the Spain national team, and he felt a little sad, but he is a professional and wants to become better. He stayed here and trained well, and he is performing at a wonderful level in terms of strength and concentration. He is the heart of this team, he gives everything he has for this club, and we need him."

    Then came the last word: "I know Balde's situation is not easy, but he is training well. In that position we have two players performing at an incredible level, Espart and Cancelo. That is all I can say."

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