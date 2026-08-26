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FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Flick's dream draws closer: Rodri prepares for his first appearance, and a new message about Alvarez

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Rodri
J. Alvarez
H. Flick
Pedri
Spain
Argentina
Germany

Barcelona coach sets date for Gavi's return

Hansi Flick faced far more than questions about tomorrow's La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao when he sat down for his press conference. The Barcelona boss fielded a range of issues stretching well beyond the second-round fixture. Some players are edging closer to a return. Others remain sidelined by injury, and the questions kept coming about the shape of his squad and what it needs in the weeks ahead.

Flick spoke plainly about his selections. He also defended the strength of his current squad and the work of the club's management, with the transfer window ticking down to its final hours and speculation mounting over a move for Atletico Madrid's Argentine star Julian Alvarez.

  • Flick's dream: Rodri and Pedri together

    Hansi Flick has cleared up Rodri's situation ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao, confirming the Spanish midfielder is now ready for his first match with Barcelona.

    "Yes, he can play, and we have a plan for him to feature," said the German coach, after Rodri trained with the squad from Monday.

    Flick spoke with real enthusiasm about pairing Rodri and Pedri in the Barcelona midfield, and he name-checked Marc Bernal too.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, he said: "Rodri is one of the best players, and he is a leader in every sense of the word. With Pedri we can control the play and the ball." He pointed to the Elche game, when Barcelona's possession and grip on proceedings improved after Pedri came on.

    "I have a strong desire to see them play together at Barcelona, and they will be at the very top level," he added.

    Read also: A loaded question to embarrass him: Xavi escapes the first Dutch ambush


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  • Gavi out: but defence no concern for Flick

    Gavi will miss the matches against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, Flick confirmed, after the midfielder hurt his right knee against Elche. The good news? Tests revealed nothing serious and his condition has improved. Even so, he needs around a week before he can return.

    Defensively, Flick has plenty to smile about. He praised the versatility of Eric García, Jules Koundé and Gerard Martín, all capable of covering more than one role, alongside Andreas Christensen and Pau Cubarsí, whom he called "one of the best defenders".

    Cubarsí, in particular, is one he wants ready and firing. The coach expects the young defender to feature heavily this season.

    Read also: Video: A special song? A Turkish singer celebrates Salah's brilliance

  • "I don't want to talk about the Álvarez matter"

    The Barcelona coach spoke about the file of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but he was also keen to praise the work done by the sporting management this summer to strengthen the squad.

    The German had sat down yesterday with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco at the sports city, where Alvarez's file landed squarely on the discussion table. Today he delivered a brief but clear statement.

    Flick said: "The president delivered a clear message yesterday, and Deco and I completely agree with it." Pressed again, he expanded on Alvarez's situation and the work going into building a competitive squad. "I don't want to talk about Julian. All that matters to me is the club's situation. We have made very good deals in the current transfer market, and our objective is clear, but the club must also think about the future, not just the present."

    "As a coach, of course I'll say: give me the best and highest-quality players I can get, but that may work or it may not," he added. "I have complete confidence in the quality we currently have in the team."

    Alvarez, meanwhile, did not train today with Atletico Madrid. Sources at the Madrid club pointed to "the player had a bad night" to explain his absence.

    Read also: He cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness puts Ronaldo before the dreaded question

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  • Building for the future: "We must find solutions"

    Flick continued: "Of course, we have to deal with some situations, and perhaps find solutions for some matches, but the quality we have is immense."

    He also praised the work being done by the club and Deco, saying: "The club and Deco are doing a great job, because they are also looking to the future, to the next three, four or five years. This is a good thing and helps stabilise the club, which is what we all want."

    The German then hailed the summer's efforts to raise the level of the team.

    Just six days remain before the transfer window closes. Barcelona, meanwhile, will keep exploring their chances of signing Julian Alvarez, who still clings to his wish to wear the Catalan club's shirt.

    Read also: A Turkish deal opens Juventus's doors to Kessie

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
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