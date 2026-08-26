Hansi Flick faced far more than questions about tomorrow's La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao when he sat down for his press conference. The Barcelona boss fielded a range of issues stretching well beyond the second-round fixture. Some players are edging closer to a return. Others remain sidelined by injury, and the questions kept coming about the shape of his squad and what it needs in the weeks ahead.
Flick spoke plainly about his selections. He also defended the strength of his current squad and the work of the club's management, with the transfer window ticking down to its final hours and speculation mounting over a move for Atletico Madrid's Argentine star Julian Alvarez.