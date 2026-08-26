The Barcelona coach addressed the case of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, and he was also keen to praise the sporting management for their work in bolstering the squad this summer.
Flick had sat down yesterday with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco at the sports city. The Atletico striker's situation was on the table. Today, the German offered a brief but pointed response.
"The president delivered a clear message yesterday, and Deco and I are in complete agreement with it," Flick said. Pressed again on Julian and the club's efforts to build a competitive squad, he went further. "I don't want to talk about Julian. All that matters to me is the club's situation. We have made very good deals in the current transfer market, and our goal is clear, but the club must also think about the future, not just the present."
"As a coach, I will of course say: give me the best players I can get and the highest quality ones, but this may or may not work," he added. "I have complete confidence in the quality we currently have in the team."
Alvarez, meanwhile, did not train with Atletico Madrid today. Sources at the Madrid club put his absence down to "the player had a bad night".
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