USMNT need more than Mauricio Pochettino or a big-name coach: Five ways U.S. Soccer must change after World Cup exit

The USMNT’s World Cup run is over, and the ending made the bigger questions impossible to ignore.

For four games, the U.S. showed signs of progress. They played some good soccer, won a knockout game and gave supporters reason to believe this team was ready for something more. Then came Belgium. When the level rose, the Americans were nowhere near it. They needed their best performance of the tournament and instead delivered their worst.

That kind of exit always brings the usual fallout: blame, overreaction and plenty of easy answers. But the harder conversation is not just about one bad night or one manager. Mauricio Pochettino may still return, and U.S. Soccer already has a new contract on the table. But whether he stays or goes, the Belgium loss showed that the program’s next step cannot depend on one big-name coach.

The questions now have to be broader. How does U.S. Soccer deepen the player pool? How does it make the youth game more accessible? How does it build better atmospheres at home while also testing the team in more hostile environments abroad?

The USMNT had a good run at the World Cup. But if they want to go further, change has to come from the top. Here are five ways U.S. Soccer can help the men’s national team take the next step.