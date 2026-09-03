Fiorentina v Torino, where to watch it on TV and streaming: channel, kick-off time, line-ups

Saturday at 3pm live exclusively on DAZN, the third round of the league season brings together two sides still stuck on zero points: Fabio Grosso’s Fiorentina and Ignazio Abate’s Torino.

Both teams have been busy in the transfer market but neither has found results on the pitch yet. Torino have lost three in a row, including the Coppa Italia defeat to Monza, and are relying on Simeone, who is still without a goal this season. The Argentine will be supported by Vlasic and Adams.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina, the queens of the transfer market, are in the middle of deep tension despite the celebrations for their 100th anniversary. Expectations were high and this start, with 7 goals conceded and 0 scored against Roma and Frosinone, has Fiorentina fans worried. Torino head to the Franchi, where Grosso will try to turn things around and save his job in the dugout straight away. Goncalves could start from the first minute.



