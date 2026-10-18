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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Fiorentina v Como LIVE: goals and highlights, match details

Fiorentina vs Como
Serie A
Fiorentina
Como

Follow the match at the Franchi live, in the seventh round of Serie A.

In the seventh round of Serie A, Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina host Cesc Fabregas's Como at the Franchi. Como have 11 points, seven more than Fiorentina's four. Former Fiorentina player Kean misses out through injury, while Como face this match between two Champions League fixtures (they lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week). The Spanish manager must rotate his squad carefully, with Liberali and Caqueret likely to start. Kick-off in Florence is at 3pm, with Di Bello refereeing and Pezzuto on VAR.


Fiorentina-Como

Scorers:




  • Goals and highlights

    ...

  • Official line-ups and match details

    FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jiménez, Drăgușin, Ranieri, Viery; Ndour, Fagioli, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Njie, Pellegrino. Manager: Vanoli.


    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramón, Chalobah, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Caqueret, Nico Paz, Liberali; Douvikas. Manager: Fàbregas.


    REFEREE: Di Bello

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Serie A

18 Oct 2026

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