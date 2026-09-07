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ACF Fiorentina v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Fiorentina sack Fabio Grosso after disastrous three-game Serie A losing streak despite €150m summer spend

F. Grosso
Fiorentina
Serie A
P. Vanoli

Fiorentina have parted company with head coach Fabio Grosso following a calamitous start to the new Serie A campaign, the club confirmed on Sunday. Despite overseeing a massive €150 million summer overhaul, the 2006 World Cup winner was shown the exit door after suffering three consecutive league defeats that left La Viola rooted to the bottom.

  • Dismal run seals fate

    Grosso's tenure at the Stadio Artemio Franchi came to a premature end after three consecutive league defeats left the club rooted to the bottom of the table. La Viola endured a chastening 4-0 opening-day rout at AS Roma, followed by a dismal 3-0 home defeat against Frosinone and a 2-1 reverse against Torino. Conceding nine goals across their opening three league fixtures meant a 4-1 Coppa Italia victory over Benevento was nowhere near enough to save the manager's job.

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  • ACF Fiorentina v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Club hierarchy pulls plug

    The board's patience wore thin, prompting swift decisive action to prevent their ambitious sporting project from unravelling any further. In an official statement published on their website, the club confirmed: "ACF Fiorentina announces that Fabio Grosso has been relieved of his duties as first-team head coach, effective today."

  • Hefty investment yields nothing

    The decision to cut ties follows an aggressive transfer window where the club committed €150 million to completely reshape the first team. Despite recruiting Beto, Christ Oulai, Arthur Atta, Mateo Pellegrino, Giovanni Fabbian, Marco Brescianini and Victor Valdepenas, plus notable loan acquisitions Franco Mastantuono, Radu Dragusin, Wilfried Gnonto, Alex Jimenez and Pedro Goncalves, performances failed to match expectations. Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports that former coach Paolo Vanoli is now leading the race for a return to the Franchi.

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  • ACF Fiorentina v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Gruelling tests await successor

    The club's hierarchy face a race against time to appoint a replacement ahead of a vital league trip to Venezia on Friday, September 11. Fiorentina then host Pisa in the Coppa Italia round of 32 four days later, before welcoming title contenders Napoli to the Artemio Franchi on Sunday, September 20. Securing their first league points and restoring morale across a heavily assembled squad will be paramount before the autumn international window begins.

Serie A
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO