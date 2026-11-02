After an end-to-end contest full of twists and bursts of pace, Fiorentina claimed a 4-2 away win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The result lifted them up the table and ended a poor run that had dragged Paolo Vanoli's side deep into the relegation zone. Alberto Aquilani, meanwhile, has suffered his fourth consecutive defeat, leaving his side just three points above the relegation zone, as Fiorentina are.
Sassuolo struck first through Armand Laurienté's first goal in a match littered with individual errors at both ends. Mateo Pellegrino equalised at the end of the first half. After the break, Njie, who had assisted the equaliser, scored his second goal in succession before going off injured. Fiorentina's lead did not last: Laurienté's second goal made it 2-2. A draw looked set to suit both sides, but Vanoli's substitutions made the difference. Goncalves came on and set in motion Mastantuono's goal to make it 3-2 and Valdepenas's goal to seal the 4-2 win.
Sassuolo-Fiorentina 2-4
Scorers: 25' Laurienté (S), 45+2' Pellegrino (F), 50' Njie (F), 67' Laurienté (S), 79' Mastantuono (F), 93' Valdepenas (F)