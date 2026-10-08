As stated in the official Fiorentina statement: "ACF Fiorentina announce they have formalised an agreement with the player Luca Ranieri for the renewal of his contract until 30 June 2029, with an option to extend it until 30 June 2030.





Ranieri came through the Viola youth academy and has made 164 appearances in the purple shirt across Serie A, Coppa Italia, the Italian Super Cup and the Conference League, scoring 12 goals, while also representing all the Azzurri youth sides up to the senior national team".