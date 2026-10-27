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ACF Fiorentina v Pisa SC - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Fiorentina, Pongracic has a lesion: the medical report

M. Pongracic
Fiorentina
Serie A

Tests following the injury sustained during the league match against Inter

Fiorentina said in a statement: "ACF Fiorentina announce that, this morning, player Marin Pongracic underwent clinical and diagnostic tests following the injury sustained during the Inter-Fiorentina league match."

  • The statement continues: "The examinations carried out revealed a myofascial injury to the long head of the biceps femoris in the right thigh. The player has already begun the prescribed treatment and rehabilitation programme and will be reassessed in the coming weeks."


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FIO

Serie A

29 Oct 2026

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