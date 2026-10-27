Fiorentina said in a statement: "ACF Fiorentina announce that, this morning, player Marin Pongracic underwent clinical and diagnostic tests following the injury sustained during the Inter-Fiorentina league match."
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Translated by
Fiorentina, Pongracic has a lesion: the medical report
The statement continues: "The examinations carried out revealed a myofascial injury to the long head of the biceps femoris in the right thigh. The player has already begun the prescribed treatment and rehabilitation programme and will be reassessed in the coming weeks."
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