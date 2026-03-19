Just a few minutes before kick-off in the Conference League tie against Rakow, the second leg of the competition’s round of 16, Fiorentina’s general manager Alessandro Ferrari spoke to Sky Sport. Here are his comments:
Translated by
Fiorentina, Ferrari: "We've made progress, but it's easy to slip up again. Barone is always with us"
THE COMPETITION
"This is a cup competition in which we’re aiming to go as far as possible. It gives us the chance to take our minds off the league for a while, as there’s a lot on our minds this season. It’s a great opportunity that we want to make the most of. Every team takes to the pitch to give their all, and tonight will be no different. We know how difficult it is to progress in Europe, so nothing can be taken for granted."
BARONE'S MEMORY
"Joe Barone has left a huge mark on all of us; he brought an unforgettable tenacity and strength to Viola Park. He will never leave us."
LEAGUE AND CUP
"We've gone through two distinct phases: one up until January, and another since the start of the new year. And we've made progress, particularly in terms of management and match preparation. However, we've seen how easy it is to slip up, so we need to stay focused on every single match."