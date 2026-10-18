Fiorentina protest Como's first goal in this afternoon's match at the Franchi, in the seventh round of Serie A. Liberali beats De Gea with a superb curling left-footed shot, but Fiorentina claim Kempf fouled Gonçalves just before, at the start of the move.
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Fiorentina-Como, Marelli: “I don’t understand how this goal was allowed to stand. It was a foul all day long.”
Luca Marelli, DAZN's refereeing expert, says: "I really don’t understand how he didn’t give a foul and how this goal was allowed to stand. Kempf does nothing to avoid contact and, in fact, clearly holds the Fiorentina player, who is trapped in a vice. It was a foul all day long."
Di Bello referees the match, with Paterna on VAR.
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