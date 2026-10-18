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Bologna FC v US Sassuolo - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Fiorentina-Como, Marelli: “I don’t understand how this goal was allowed to stand. It was a foul all day long.”

Fiorentina vs Como
Serie A
Fiorentina
Como

Controversial refereeing decision over the visitors’ first goal

Fiorentina protest Como's first goal in this afternoon's match at the Franchi, in the seventh round of Serie A. Liberali beats De Gea with a superb curling left-footed shot, but Fiorentina claim Kempf fouled Gonçalves just before, at the start of the move.


  • Luca Marelli, DAZN's refereeing expert, says: "I really don’t understand how he didn’t give a foul and how this goal was allowed to stand. Kempf does nothing to avoid contact and, in fact, clearly holds the Fiorentina player, who is trapped in a vice. It was a foul all day long."


    Di Bello referees the match, with Paterna on VAR.


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