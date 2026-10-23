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cm grafica malago italia 2026 27Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

FIGC, Malagò has registered as an accompanying team official with Aniene Calcio a 5

Italy
Serie A

The current commissioner will stand again in the elections for the FIGC presidency in December.

After the controversies and legal issues that led to the Italian Football Federation being placed under special administration, Giovanni Malagò has registered with the FIGC through Circolo canottieri Aniene as an official accompanying the five-a-side football team, ANSA has learned. The Serie A League have reiterated their full support for putting him forward again as a candidate for the federation presidency at the assembly on 14 December.


  • Canottieri Aniene, with Malagò as honorary president, have re-affiliated with the Italian Football Federation this season and are competing in the Serie D five-a-side football championship.

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12 Nov 2026

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