"Diana was particularly troubled by the fact that the Minister for Sport is interfering in matters concerning behaviour within the board," Malagò explains. "The judgement is unanimous, if you go and look. What is happening is a fact. This is not about being friends with Mario or Carlo, Giovanni or Luciano: it is clear that there is this blatant intervention which, in my view, is absolutely wrong, in the name of the dynamics of the autonomy of sport."





Addressing his future at the head of the FIGC, Malagò makes his position clear: "I am very calm. I may be wrong, I don't know, but I don't think so. I do this as a volunteer. I do it because I was elected and had the backing of votes. And I was called by the others. On these assumptions, why shouldn't I be calm?"